﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

Ex-Iran semi-finished prices continue to trend downwards

Iranian suppliers have been forced to lower their offer prices in order to attract buyers.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.