﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Ex-Iran billet prices continue to trend downwards

Suppliers of ex-Iran steel billet have been forced to lower their prices in order to attract buyers.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.