﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Ex-India billet sales and prices down due to falling bids, vessel quarantine in China

Indian billet export prices have been under strong pressure since last week due to almost zero demand from Southeast Asia,

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.