﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Ex-India billet prices up, but buyers unlikely to accept further hike

Indian billet exporters have increased prices visibly on the back of sales in the Asian region, though the outlook has not been very good

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.