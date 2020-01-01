﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

Ex-India billet prices supported by demand from China

Ex-India billet price levels have increased to $555-580/mt FOB, up by $5-10/mt week on week.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.