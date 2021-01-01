﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Ex-India billet prices remain under pressure, slight buying revival seen

Weak demand in the Asian market has still been putting pressure on Indian billet exporters, with some new deals reported at the ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.