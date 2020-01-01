﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Ex-India billet price posts sharp drop in latest tender

Prices for Indian billet have posted a sharp drop after the state-owned producer RINL closed its tender this week.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.