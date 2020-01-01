﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Ex-CIS billet under pressure from halt in demand, mixed signals for future trend

Prices for ex-CIS billet have remained under pressure since late last week.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.