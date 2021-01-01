﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Ex-CIS billet prices stable amid some demand from Latin America, North Africa

Though sentiments in the CIS billet export market have remained mainly bearish this week due to the weakness in the scrap ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.