﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Ex-CIS billet prices supported by sale to SE Asia, but pressure grows

The higher price level of ex-CIS billet has been confirmed in a recent sizable sale to Southeast Asia.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.