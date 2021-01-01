﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Ex-CIS billet prices jump further in deals amid supply shortage

Prices for ex-CIS billet have kept going up this week and the pace of the increase has even gained momentum by the end of this week.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.