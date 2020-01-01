﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

Ex-CIS billet prices hit and exceed $600/mt FOB ahead of holidays after scrap hike

Prices for ex-CIS billet have touched $600/mt FOB and exceeded this level in offers recently.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.