﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Ex-CIS billet allocation limited, but exporters have to close rare deals at lower levels

The situation in the CIS billet export market has worsened this week as demand from the major sales destinations has slowed down.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.