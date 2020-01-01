﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

Demand for US import wire rod remains low

Although overall demand for wire rod in the US is reported as decent, buyers are still mostly uninterested in import offers, ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.