﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

CMC announces rebar price increase

In a letter to customers late Thursday, Commercial Metals Company (CMC) announced a $2.00 cwt. ($44/mt or $40/nt) ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.