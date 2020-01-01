﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

CIS-based mills cut billet export prices, buyers wait for further developments

Export prices for billet from major CIS-based steel mills have declined this week.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.