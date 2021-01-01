﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

CIS billet market stuck between low demand and mills’ resistance to price cuts

Prices for ex-CIS billet have softened this week, but only gradually, as on one hand low demand in major markets and negative ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.