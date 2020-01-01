﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

China’s billet market on fire: import prices exceed $700/mt CFR after holiday

China’s awaited return after its holiday has shaken the import billet market.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.