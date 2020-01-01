﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

China still interested in billet imports before holiday, prices higher

Chinese billet importers have in the past week remained interested in billet purchases ahead of the holiday on May 1-5.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.