﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

China buys import billet again, but price level lower than in previous deal to the Philippines

China has resumed import billet purchases, which were previously quiet, mainly owing to the improvement in local billet prices, ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.