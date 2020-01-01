﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

China active in billet imports at higher prices as output curbs push up local market

The uptrend in the local billet market in China supported by production cuts in Tangshan have provided further support for the import billet market.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.