﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Brazilian rebar export offers increase to South American countries

The reference price Brazilian rebar exports is now $850/mt, against $730/mt two weeks ago, FOB conditions for the CA-50 grade, ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.