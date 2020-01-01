﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

Brazilian rebar export offers increase again

The reference price for Brazilian rebar exports is currently in a range of $600/mt to $620/mt, against $570/mt to 580/mt two ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.