﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Billet trade mainly at standstill in Turkey

Billet market in Turkey has been mainly silent this week as the buyers have been reluctant to conclude deals amid financial and economic difficulties.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.