﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Billet prices up slightly in deals to SE Asia, but still below $700/mt CFR

While China is out of the market due to its holidays, some activity has been seen in the Southeast Asian billet market.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.