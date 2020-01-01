﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

Billet prices increase again in SE Asia despite buyers’ resistance

Prices for imported billet in Southeast Asia have increased again over the past week even despite slower trading activity.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.