﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

Billet prices in Tangshan surge by $21/mt, giving space for further import rise

Today, Friday, April 2, local billet prices in Tangshan have posted another sharp hike, up RMB 140/mt or $21/mt compared to the previous day.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.