﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

Billet prices in SE Asia soften due to weak demand in negative market

Import billet prices in Southeast Asia have softened further due to continued weak demand.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.