﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Billet prices in China lose another $37/mt in one day, depressing the mood in Asia

The situation in the Asian billet market has worsened further after another sharp drop in local prices in China today, Wednesday, May 26.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.