﻿
English
 | Login 
<

Billet prices decline in Turkey

Billet trade in Turkey remains under pressure from the price declines in the scrap segment and from low demand and prices for rebar.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.