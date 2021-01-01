﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Billet offers in SE Asia still rise, but tradable levels lag behind China, Taiwan

Though the uptrend has persisted in the Asian billet market this week, Southeast Asia has lost its leading role in terms of tradable prices.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.