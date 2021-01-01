﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Billet demand in SE Asia up with mills resuming sales, low-priced traders’ offers gone

Demand for imported billet has improved over the past week in Southeast Asia with mills resuming sales after a pause. The price ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.