﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Billet business silent in Turkey due to lower scrap prices, approaching holiday

The square billet trade in Turkey has been practically silent this week, with only a few deals closed.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.