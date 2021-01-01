﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Activity in import wire rod market in Asia poor as buyers expect downtrend

The mood has been bearish in the import wire rod market in Southeast Asia this week as, following the recent declines in billet and scrap prices.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.