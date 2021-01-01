﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Widely varied price expectations delay fresh export deals for Brazilian slab

Sources tell SteelOrbis that there is a wide margin between slab offers by producers and acceptable prices by their clients; ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.