﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Vietnamese HRC importers’ bids at below $900/mt CFR, local mills target exports

Prices for imported HRC in Vietnam have declined further this week, pushed down by very low demand and the drop in local prices by Hoa Phat.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.