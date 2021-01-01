﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

US import HDG prices significantly below domestic offers, even with tariff included

US domestic import HDG prices have fallen sharply since our last report two weeks ago.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.