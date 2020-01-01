﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Flats and Slab

Turkish steel plate prices likely to increase further

In the local Turkish steel plate market, domestic prices have not changed since last week and demand has remained low.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.