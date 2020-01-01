﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Flats and Slab

Turkish coated steel prices move up again, supply tight

Supported by higher hot rolled coil (HRC) and scrap prices, coated steel prices have increased by $10-30/mt in the local Turkish coated steel market.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.