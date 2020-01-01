﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Turkish coated steel prices down again, pressure increases

Turkey’s coated steel market has moved down this week, mainly due to the expected investigation against HDG imports in the EU, ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.