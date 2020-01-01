﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Flats and Slab

Turkish coated steel market stable, business still slow

Turkey’s coated steel prices have not changed over the past week, while demand has failed to recover.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.