﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Some Indian mills cut local CRC prices, well-booked re-rollers hold high prices

Local Indian cold rolled coil (CRC) market has showed divergent trend.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.