﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Flats and Slab

Slab export offers increase in Brazil

Slab export prices in Brazil have increased in average by $10/mt from last week, now reaching a range of $555/mt to $565/mt to ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.