﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Silicon steel sheet prices in local Chinese market - week 34



This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in
26 Aug 21 Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 34
26 Aug 21 Indian HDG exporters successfully push up prices in Gulf on revived buying
25 Aug 21 US HDG, Galvalume coil prices still varied
25 Aug 21 US import HRC from Korea, Turkey, Vietnam, Mexico and Serbia
25 Aug 21 HRC export offers stable in Brazil

Daily Steel Prices
Product Weekly Change (%)
Iron Ore - 62% Fe, CFR China, $/mt 14.93
Scrap - HMS I/II 80:20, CFR Turkey, $/mt -1.11
Billet - FOB CIS, $/mt -2.81
Rebar - FOB Turkey, $/mt -0.36
HRC - FOB China, $/mt 0
Wire Rod - FOB China, $/mt 0
Click to see all prices
Weekly Steel Prices
Product Weekly Change (%)
HDG FOB China 0
HRC FOB Turkey -1.94
Iron ore (62%) CFR China -13.23
Scrap HMS I/II 80:20 CFR Turkey -2.51
Click to see all prices
Orbis Steel Index
  Weekly Change (%)
Turkish Scrap Index -1.99
China HRC export index 0
China CRC export index 0
Turkish HDG Index -2.99
Click to see full list
Statistics
/ mton
Click to see full list

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.