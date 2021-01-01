﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Russia’s Severstal about to start export sales for March production

Russia-based Severstal, one of the main CIS-based flats suppliers, has already managed to close its February production export sales.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.