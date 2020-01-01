﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Flats and Slab

Russia achieves new high in HRC sales to Europe, mills optimistic

Russian hot rolled coils (HRC) producers remain optimistic regarding their sales for the remaining lots of April production.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.