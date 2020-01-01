﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Russia achieves higher HRC export deal prices, local offers rise too

Business conditions remain favorable for Russia’s flats producers in terms of exports, allowing them to further increase their offer and deal prices.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.