﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Flats and Slab

Prices increase in Turkish steel plate market

Plate prices in Turkey have increased significantly in all segments, following the solid uptrend in the hot-rolled coil segment.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in


Other Related Content
21 Aug 20 Chinese domestic PPGI prices move sideways
21 Aug 20 Ex-China HRC exporters find buyers in South America and Pakistan
21 Aug 20 Turkey settles clearer HRC price range, import offers scarce
20 Aug 20 Brazilian slab export offers vary based on destination
20 Aug 20 HDG prices in UAE rise, but still with no support from demand

Daily Steel Prices
Product Weekly Change (%)
Iron Ore 62% Fe, CFR China, $/mt 4.11
Scrap HMS I/II 80:20, CFR Turkey, $/mt 0
Billet FOB CIS, $/mt 0
Rebar FOB Turkey, $/mt -0.56
HRC FOB China, $/mt 0.98
Wire Rod FOB China, $/mt 1
Click to see all prices
Weekly Steel Prices
Product Weekly Change (%)
HDG FOB China 2.07
HRC FOB Turkey 0.59
Iron ore (62%) CFR China 4.11
Scrap HMS I/II 80:20 CFR Turkey 0
Click to see all prices
Orbis Steel Index
  Weekly Change (%)
Turkish Scrap Index -1.17
China HRC export index 0.49
China CRC export index 0.9
Turkish HDG Index 0
Click to see full list
Statistics
/ mton
Click to see full list

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.