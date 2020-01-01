﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Price of imported CRC remains stable in Brazil

The last offer of CRC received from China by a Brazilian importer was priced at $880/mt, stable from two weeks ago, CFR ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.