﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Price of Brazilian slabs hold relatively stable

After deals closed at $610/mt and $580/mt with clients in Europe, one Brazilian exporter told SteelOrbis that

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.